Lansing City Council approves city ordinance to enforce health restrictions

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In a meeting on Monday, the Lansing City Council approved the city ordinance to enforce health restrictions. Anyone who violates the emergency order could be fined up to $500.

However, it is not effective immediately.

Read the document for more details:

The city ordinance. (WILX)

Henry Meyer, the owner of the East Side Fish Fry and Grill, says he agrees with this new ordinance and feels it would make it easier to enforce mask-wearing in his restaurant.

“The business can’t sustain a $500 fine once or twice a month. You know we can’t sustain that. So, if that means we have to lose a customer over you not doing what the government told you to do, then that’s where we’re at,” said Meyer.

Meyer says he’s in support of Lansing City Council’s ordinance to promote public health and provide enforcement of local health orders of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

“More people are going to listen to the government ordinance, especially the more it gets broadcasted. That is going to start to be more serious than companies just saying ‘you got to wear a mask,’” he said.

While it might make it easier on some businesses, Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail says it will also help the health department crackdown on businesses that haven’t been following the state health department’s emergency health orders.

“One more tool we have to get that immediate, you know, that business that says ‘nope, I’m not going to do that. I’m not going to post a sign. I’m not going to wear a mask. I’m not going to make my customers wear masks.’ And if that happens in the city of Lansing or the city of East Lansing, then when we get that complaint and we do get those complaints, then they can act,” said Vail.

East Lansing also approved an ordinance in late October to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

It says those who violate the public health code could possibly face a $200 fine or up to 6 months in jail.

