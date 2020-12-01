It’s Another Take Me Home Tuesday on Studio 10
Meet Magnolia who is available for adoption
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 5:31 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -We got to meet another adorable pet on today’s Take Me Home Tuesday. Meet Magnolia who is up for adoption right now at Capital Area Humane Society. Plus, do you love animals and want to do something special for a homeless pet this holiday season? The CAHS is looking for some Secret Santas.
