Indians Pitcher Hill Undergoes Surgery

-CLEVELAND (AP) - Indians rookie reliever Cam Hill has had surgery on his right wrist after being involved in a car accident in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Hill shared details of the incident on Instagram account, saying he only “banged up” his wrist. He expressed thanks others in the accident were OK. The team said surgery went “as expected” and that it doesn’t have any details yet on Hill’s rehab or when he might be able to pitch. The right-hander made his major league debut for Cleveland in July.