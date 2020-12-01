Advertisement

Health officials confirm 5,793 new coronavirus cases

(AP)
By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 5:44 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As of December 1, Michigan health officials have reported 5,793 new confirmed coronavirus cases with 190 deaths. The state total now sits at 366,242 cases and 9,324 deaths.

Clinton County reports 2,667 cases and 23 deaths.

Eaton County reports 3,079 cases and 44 deaths.

Ingham County reports 9,149 cases and 115 deaths.

Jackson County reports 5,270 cases and 100 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 1,995 cases and 43 deaths.

The coronavirus data is updated daily here.

