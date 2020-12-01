Harris Nature Center hosts virtual Chipmunk Story Time

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Chipmunk Story Time is an event hosted by the Harris Nature Center where children hear stories and interact with puppets Chicory Chipmunk and his animal friends. Stories are followed by a craft, games or even a walk.

This month, to keep families safe from COVID-19, Chipmunk Story Time is going virtual.

When participants register this month, they will receive a link to a reading of this month’s story online. A craft kit is available for pick up and participants are encouraged to head out for a hike on the trails or have fun in the Nature Exploration Area when they stop by.

“Children love Chipmunk Story Time and we want to ensure that we can continue to offer it in a safe manner,” said Senior Park Naturalist Kati Adams. “To get the full experience of story time, children will enjoy the story online, make a craft and we hope that families will enjoy a walk in nature as well.”

The fee is $5/ child and is due at the time of pick up. For more information and to register, contact hnc@meridian.mi.us or 517-349-3866.

