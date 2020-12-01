Good and Bad News For Cleveland Browns CLEVELAND (AP) - The Cleveland Browns got back their most valuable defensive player today but lost another vital one. Myles Garrett has been activated from the COVID-19 list and cleared to return to practice this week as the Browns get ready to play at Tennessee. Garrett has been out since testing positive for the virus on Nov. 20. But Cleveland has lost hard-hitting safety Ronnie Harrison for at least three weeks. He was placed on injured reserve after tests showed he suffered a severe shoulder injury on Sunday against Jacksonville.

