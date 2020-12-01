Advertisement

CVS, Walgreens preparing to get coronavirus vaccine

The Trump administration announced agreements with both companies in October.
COVID-19 vaccines
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 8:12 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Pharmacy chains CVS and Walgreens are preparing to be among the first in the United States to give out coronavirus vaccines, if the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approves one.

The shots would be administered in long-term care facilities, not retail stores. The Trump administration announced agreements with both companies in October.

Both chains expect to start giving out vaccines shortly after receiving doses. A spokesperson for CVS said the company expects to be administering vaccine shots at long term care facilities in mid-December. Walgreens expects to start doing so within days of receiving does of the vaccine.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisers are holding an emergency meeting about coronavirus vaccines on Tuesday.

