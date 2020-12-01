Advertisement

City of Lansing reminding residents to clear sidewalks of snow and ice

Snow and ice must be removed within 24 hours after snow stops falling.
Failure by homeowners to clear snow and ice from Lansing sidewalks could result in a $150 fine.
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The City of Lansing is reminding residents to clear their sidewalks when it snows or face major fines.

Snow and ice must be removed within 24 hours after snow stops falling. Notices will be written if snow is not cleared within the required time frame.

Residents must keep snow out of the street. Snow piles cannot get in the way of a driver’s line of sight. After the time frame has closed, the city can clear the snow, an act which could cost the homeowner $150 or more.

“Sidewalks are important and everyone, including neighbors, relies on them to be clear of snow and ice so that it’s safe and easy to get around,” says the city’s official website. “Because of this, it is the responsibility of all property owners to remove snow from sidewalks after a snow event and to adhere to the Snow Ordinance.”

If you have any questions, contact the Lansing Public Service Department at 517-483-4455 .

