City of East Lansing adding extra recycling days for the holidays

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The City of East Lansing is adding dates to its curbside recycling collection schedule at no cost to residents.

Extra collections will be on Mondays, from Dec. 7-21 and again on Jan. 11. The city asks that bins are by the road before 7:30 a.m., to make sure they’re seen and emptied.

The city will be offering no-fee holiday refuse collection Dec. 15-Jan. 4 for items that cannot be recycled. During this time, residents can dispose of extra refuse without the use of a yellow City trash bag. Yard waste and bulk items are not included, and all bags must weigh no more than 40 pounds.

Refuse will be collected on residents’ normal collection day only, except where changes are necessary due to holidays.

Additionally, the city will collect live-cut Christmas trees this winter for recycling. The trees will be chipped to be used as mulch in East Lansing parks or donated to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources for use as rabbit habitats.

Trees can be placed curbside for collection anytime between Monday, Dec. 28 and Friday, Jan. 15. Stickers and advance phone requests are not required during this time.

Drop-off sites will also be available through Jan. 15 at the following locations:

Patriarche Park parking lot on Alton Road

Emerson Park at the Arbor Drive entrance

Henry Fine Park parking lot at Winchester Drive

Valley Court Park, south of the Valley Court Community Center

Albert A. White Memorial Park parking lot at Pebblebrook Lane

All bags, holiday decorations and tree stands should be removed and trees taller than 6 feet should be cut in half.

