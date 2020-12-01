Advertisement

Charities say Giving Tuesday is especially important this year

(KGWN)
By Kylie Khan
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 8:59 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Hopefully you were able to get some holiday shopping done during the past week of online sales. Now charities are asking you to give.

This Giving Tuesday is especially important for organizations hit hard by the pandemic.

This year, the Greater Lansing Food Bank has a donor who will match all contributions made Tuesday up to $20,000.

While many are facing financial hardships right now, even a small donation can do a lot of good.

“If you are able to donate, even just a dollar can provide normally up to three meals, but today if you can give at least a dollar you can double your impact and that will be six meals provided. So we’re really excited about that and it’s really special this year for us for Giving Tuesday because of our generous donors,” said Nalee Xiong with the Greater Lansing Food Bank.

Xiong says, since March, they’ve seen a 75% increase in families coming to their mobile food distributions.

You can donate to the food bank here.

