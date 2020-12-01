Bobblehead raises over $6,000 for wildlife refuge center

(WILX) - Tuesday the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum announced the bobblehead featuring Rockefeller, the owl found in the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, has raised over $6,000.

The amount is still growing with $5 from each bobblehead being donated to the Ravensbeard Wildlife Center, who cared for Rockefeller once she was discovered.

“We just made our first donation of $6,000 from the sales of Rockefeller bobbleheads to Ravensbeard’s recently established GoFundMe Fundraiser, which has now raised over $30,000,” said the museum. “The GoFundMe has a goal of $100,000 to create a ‘forever home’ for the center. Ravensbeard Wildlife Center has been a refuge for injured and orphaned wildlife for over 20 years. However, 5 years ago, the center was forced to relocate and since then has been set up as a temporary rehab shelter. This year, the center took in over 150 birds by the end of May, which is above and beyond the center’s capacity. Ravensbeard provides the necessary medical attention to injured and orphaned wildlife with the intent to return them back to the wild.”

The bobblehead is available for preorder HERE at a cost of $25.00.

Ravensbeard Wildlife Center released Rockefeller back into the wild on November 24th. The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled the bobblehead featuring Rockefeller on Nov. 20.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.