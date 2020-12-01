BCBSM extending no-cost COVID-19 treatments

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Monday Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan and Blue Care Network (BCBSM) announced they will continue to waive cost sharing for members who are diagnosed and treated for COVID-19 through March 31, 2021.

The extension of a temporary benefit, originally set to expire on Dec. 31, ensures members will not pay out-of-pocket costs, such as copays or deductibles, for the medical care associated with COVID-19.

The temporary waiver applies to all commercial and Medicare Advantage plans offered by Blue Cross and Blue Care Network.

Since March 2020 when the first cases of COVID-19 were announced in Michigan, members have not had to pay cost sharing for COVID-19 treatment. BCBSM has paid more than $25 million to support these cost-share waivers. More than 55,000 members have had their COVID-19 treatment cost share waived through September 30, 2020, and the number continues to grow.

“Since the early days of the public health emergency, Blue Cross has stood behind our members, removing barriers in access to care and making sure their health care is affordable,” said BCBSM president and CEO Daniel J. Loepp.

