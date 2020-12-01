Advertisement

BCBSM extending no-cost COVID-19 treatments

The benefit was originally set to expire on Dec. 31.
(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 8:27 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Monday Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan and Blue Care Network (BCBSM) announced they will continue to waive cost sharing for members who are diagnosed and treated for COVID-19 through March 31, 2021.

The extension of a temporary benefit, originally set to expire on Dec. 31, ensures members will not pay out-of-pocket costs, such as copays or deductibles, for the medical care associated with COVID-19.

The temporary waiver applies to all commercial and Medicare Advantage plans offered by Blue Cross and Blue Care Network.

Since March 2020 when the first cases of COVID-19 were announced in Michigan, members have not had to pay cost sharing for COVID-19 treatment. BCBSM has paid more than $25 million to support these cost-share waivers. More than 55,000 members have had their COVID-19 treatment cost share waived through September 30, 2020, and the number continues to grow.

“Since the early days of the public health emergency, Blue Cross has stood behind our members, removing barriers in access to care and making sure their health care is affordable,” said BCBSM president and CEO Daniel J. Loepp.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Restaurants get fined for still allowing dine-in service
Lansing police, MSP identify suspect in Holmes St shooting
President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the briefing room at the White House...
Arizona holds hearing for Trump campaign, GOP on election integrity
Lansing City Council approves city ordinance to enforce health restrictions
Michigan's Unemployment Agency trust fund is in better shape than surrounding states' fund.
Democrats push to make unemployment changes permanent

Latest News

Harris Nature Center hosts virtual Chipmunk Story Time
The Meridian Township municipal building is one of a handful of offices reopening to the public...
Meridian Twp. partially reopening offices as temperatures drop
Failure by homeowners to clear snow and ice from Lansing sidewalks could result in a $150 fine.
City of Lansing reminding residents to clear sidewalks of snow and ice
12-1 Midday Weather
Charities say Giving Tuesday is especially important this year