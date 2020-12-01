Advertisement

50 million Americans may not have enough food by the end of year

Experts say it will likely get worse.
(Courtesy: Feeding America West Michigan)
Published: Dec. 1, 2020
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - 50 million Americans may not have enough food by the end of this year, according to Feeding America.

Experts say it will likely get worse. More than 800,000 Americans filed first-time jobless claims recently. Cars line up at a food distribution sites, sometimes becoming so long they wrap around the block, as many have been laid off or face evictions thanks to the pandemic.

“America is right in the middle of a food crisis. Absolutely. No question,” said Feeding America CEO Clair Babineaux-Fontenot. “What I want (your) audience to keep in mind is for every one of those cars, there’s tens of millions of people who don’t make it to that line.”

Feeding America estimates between seven and 11 million children do not have enough to eat.

