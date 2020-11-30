Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office and WMU-Cooley Law School Innocence Project announce DOJ grant award

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office and the Western Michigan University-Cooley Law School Innocence Project announced Monday that the Department of Justice is awarding a $500,000 grant to collaborate on case review and DNA testing in post-conviction cases. The funding supports the continuing collaboration between the two offices.

Funding from the Justice Department grant will cover the costs associated with case review, evidence location and DNA testing where the results may show innocence of those convicted of felonies. The grant provides funding for personnel for both offices.

This project will stand as a model for future collaborative efforts between the prosecution and defense, with the intent of allowing for a speedier, just resolution to claims of innocence where forensic science can often provide a definitive answer.

WMU-Cooley Innocence Project Director Marla Mitchell-Cichon is grateful for the award.

“The Department of Justice funds will allow our office to continue to provide high-quality legal services to prisoners whose innocence may be proven through DNA testing. We look forward to continuing our partnership with a prosecutor’s office that is committed to rectifying wrongful convictions and improving the criminal justice system,” said Mitchell-Cichon.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said, “DNA is an important tool to have when working on wrongful conviction cases. This grant supports very important work that potentially will have a significant impact on wrongful conviction cases.”

Valerie Newman, Director of the Conviction Integrity Unit, said, “The Conviction Integrity Unit’s work will certainly be enhanced by this grant. I look forward to continuing our successful collaboration with Cooley’s innocence project. We have exonerated two men under our current DNA testing grant. The new grant award will help us to continue this very important work.”

