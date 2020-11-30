Restaurants get fined for still allowing dine-in service

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Some restaurants across the state of Michigan are deciding not to obey the recent public health orders of closing dine-in service, and some of them have lost their liquor licenses and permits.

According to a press release from Michigan.gov, The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) and the Michigan Liquor Control Commission (MLCC), have issued citations and suspended liquor licenses to establishments that either allowed non-residential, in-person gatherings, provided in-person dining, failed to require face coverings for staff and patrons, and/or failed to prohibit patrons from congregating.

Per the release, MLCC Commissioners ordered emergency suspensions of the liquor licenses and permits held by the following businesses:

Cory’s Restaurant, Inc. d/b/a Jimmy’s Roadhouse located at 8574 S. Mason Dr., Newaygo. The Commission ordered an emergency suspension of its licenses and permits: Class C and SDM liquor licenses with a Specific Purpose Permit (Food), Outdoor Service Area Permit, Sunday Sales (P.M.) Permit, and Dance Permit on Nov. 24, 2020.

M.B. and D., LLC d/b/a Brew Works of Fremont, located at 5885 S. Warner Ave., Fremont. The Commission ordered an emergency suspension of the Class C/Specially Designated Merchant (SDM) and Brew Pub licenses, and permits for an additional bar, Dance-Entertainment, Catering, Sunday Sales (P.M.), Outdoor Service, Specific Purpose (Food), Specific Purpose (Golf), and Specific Purpose (Bowling) on Nov. 24, 2020.

The Meeting Place LLC, located at 3600 Owen Rd, Fenton. The Commission ordered an emergency suspension of the Class C and Specially Designated Merchant licenses and permits for Sunday Sales (A.M. and P.M.) and Outdoor Service on Nov. 25, 2020.

In addition, citations were issued by MDHHS to the following business, Big Boy of Sandusky, Café Rosetta in Calumet, Woodchips Barbeque in Lapeer, and The Meeting Place in Fenton. Most had penalties of $1,000 dollars, others were fined up to $5,000 dollars.

“If you openly violate the law, you are not going to be able to keep it quiet. There is certainly significant penalties that you’re risking,” said Andrew Abood, owner of Sidebar in East Lansing.

“The penalties that the government can impose, include taking your liquor license, [and] ultimately they can close you down,” Abood said.

The state has already shut down a handful of businesses, but that is not getting everyone to follow the rules. The owners of several Detroit-area restaurants are rallying others to stay open in defiance of the Department of Health and Human Services order.

Here in Mid-Michigan, Royal Scot is still allowing customers to dine in. They confirmed via phone on Monday.

This can be frustrating for owners who are following the rules and losing money because of it.

“It never crossed our mind to allow people in. We wish to comply,” said Jeremy Sprague, owner of Sleepwalker Microbrewery and Pizzeria.

“It’s a pandemic and at this point you’re seeing some bad stuff,” said Greg Sinicropi, owner of Crossroad Bar and Grill.

Greg told News 10 there isn’t much you can do besides “making adjustments” to your business.

“So we’re just trying to follow the rules and plan to stay open. We do not plan to close,” Sinicropi said.

The restaurant owners hope they can get back to business when the order expires on December 8, but some told News 10 they think it will be extended.

