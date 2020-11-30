Michigan surpasses 360,000 coronavirus cases

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As of November 30, Michigan health officials have reported new confirmed 10,428 coronavirus cases with 98 deaths. The state total now sits at 360,449 confirmed cases and 9,134 deaths.

NOTE: This data represents confirmed cases since Saturday, November 28 up until November 30.

Clinton County reports 2,583 cases and 23 deaths.

Eaton County reports 3,005 cases and 42 deaths.

Ingham County reports 8,950 cases and 109 deaths. The county also reports two cases at Cole Academy in East Lansing in staff members.

Jackson County reports 5,174 cases and 100 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 1,954 cases and 41 deaths.

The coronavirus data is updated daily here.

