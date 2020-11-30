Michigan International Speedway to host 12th annual Track and Toy Drive December 5

BROOKLYN, Mich. (WILX) - This weekend guests at the Michigan International Speedway will have a chance to give and make dreams come true as the track hosts the 12th annual MIS Cares Charity Track and Toy Drive. The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, December 5.

Guests who donate a non-perishable food item or a new, unwrapped toy will have the unique opportunity to take five laps around the 2-mile track in their own vehicle. All food items will be donated to the St. Mary’s Good Counsel in Adrian. The toys will be donated to the U.S. Marines Toys for Tots in both Jackson and Lenawee Counties.

“This is a perfect way to lift the spirits of those in need,” said Michigan International Speedway President Rick Brenner. “It also gives our guests the rare opportunity to drive their own vehicle around the track that has been the site of many memorable moments in motorsports. We recognize that these are challenging times, and this event becomes even more paramount than ever before.”

Participants should enter the Speedway through the U.S. Highway 12 entrance and follow the signs to the drop off spot. Guests will then be directed to enter the racetrack, where they will take five laps at highway speeds around the two-mile oval.

The track laps are limited to passenger vehicles only, no motorcycles. No passing of other vehicles will be allowed at any time. The driver of the vehicle must be 21 years of age, provide a valid driver’s license and proof of insurance. All participants will need to sign a waiver before driving on the track. Seatbelts and headlights must be on at all times.

Further details on the event are available at www.miscares.com.

