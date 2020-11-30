Advertisement

Michigan Football holding activities virtually Monday

Reports say it’s because of presumptive positive tests
FILE - In this oct. 3, 2015, file photo, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh calls for a flag in...
FILE - In this oct. 3, 2015, file photo, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh calls for a flag in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Maryland in College Park, Md. Jim Harbaugh has poured all of his unique energy and relentless passion into turning Michigan around, and it has worked quicker than anyone imagined. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File) (WNDU)
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 11:49 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The University of Michigan Football team is holding their practices virtually today, a team spokesperson confirmed with News 10.

According to reports from 247Sports, the team is putting things on hold because of presumptive positive COVID-19 tests.

UM Football coach Jim Harbaugh says a player was presumptive positive before their game Saturday against Penn State.

The Wolverines are slated to take on Maryland this weekend.

We’ll keep you updated if things change at Michigan.

