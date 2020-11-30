Michigan Football holding activities virtually Monday

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The University of Michigan Football team is holding their practices virtually today, a team spokesperson confirmed with News 10.

According to reports from 247Sports, the team is putting things on hold because of presumptive positive COVID-19 tests.

UM Football coach Jim Harbaugh says a player was presumptive positive before their game Saturday against Penn State.

The Wolverines are slated to take on Maryland this weekend.

We’ll keep you updated if things change at Michigan.

