Meijer double matching donations for Giving Tuesday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - This week Meijer announced that with the help of its customers, the Meijer Simply Give program is on track to provide more than 80 million meals this year.

In recognition of Giving Tuesday, which is on Dec. 1, the retailer is offering customers the chance to turn their $10 Simply Give donation card purchase into $30 for a local food pantry.

“Our customers and team members play a vital role in helping us serve our communities through Simply Give and we are pleased to help them stretch their giving further,” Meijer President & CEO Rick Keyes said. “While the holidays will undoubtedly look different for our customers this year, we know that one way we can come together is by to supporting our neighbors in need.”

By purchasing a $10 Simply Give donation card upon checkout at their local Meijer now through Jan. 2, customers can help stock the shelves of a food pantry in their community. At the conclusion of the campaign, the cards are converted into food-only gift cards and given to a partner food pantry to serve those facing food insecurity in that store’s neighborhood.

This Giving Tuesday, Meijer will double match any Simply Give cards purchased, tripling a customer’s contribution. Additionally, Meijer will hold a second double match day on Saturday, Dec. 12.

“The holidays are a difficult time for people facing food insecurity and food pantries continue to struggle to keep up with the flood of requests they receive daily, especially given the difficult circumstances many families now face amidst the global pandemic,” said Cathy Cooper, Senior Director of Community Partnerships and Giving for Meijer. “The Simply Give program is a way for Meijer customers to partner with us and support the food pantries that feed families in need in their own communities. We couldn’t do this without their support.”

Due to the increased need culminating from the COVID-19 pandemic, Meijer has donated nearly $4 million to Simply Give food pantry partners so far this year. Since the program launched in November 2008, more than $58 million has been generated for food pantries in the Midwest to distribute to neighbors in need, equating to an estimated 580 million meals. According to Feeding America, $1 equals 10 meals.

Each Meijer Simply Give campaign fills the shelves of more than 250 food pantries in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky and Wisconsin. For more information on the program, visit the Simply Give website HERE.

