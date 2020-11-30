McDonald’s celebrates return of the McRib by giving away 10,000 free sandwiches

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Starting Monday, McDonald’s is giving away a free McRib to the first 10,000 entries from fans who show a clean-shaven face. The McRib is returning nation-wide for the first time since 2012.

Beard or no beard, fans of the specialty sandwich can prepare for the McRib’s return. A shave or even a facial mask is enough to show off for your chance to grab the deal.

To enter, simply post a picture of your cleanly-shaven or baby-smooth face on your public Twitter or public Instagram profile along with #Shave4McRibSweepstakes and tag @mcdonalds. The first 10,000 entries will receive a code for a free McRib, available via McDelivery with Uber Eats, while supplies last.

“Our bearded fans know… facial hair and the McRib just don’t mix—believe me, I’ve tried,” said Vice President of U.S. Communications, David Tovar. “With the nationwide return of the McRib, we’re helping fans enjoy every delectable moment by encouraging them to shave for a chance to win a free McRib. And we’re excited this year to partner with No-Shave November, a charity that knows a thing or two about facial hair.”

In recognition of those who’ve grown a little scruff for a cause this month, McDonald’s is collaborating with No-Shave November, a non-profit organization devoted to fundraising for cancer research, prevention, and education. McRib purchases on Dec. 2 will help support a donation to the charity’s cancer initiatives.

“No-Shave November is a month-long journey where we ask participants to put down their razors and ‘get hairy’ in the name of cancer awareness,” said Senior Executive Director of No-Shave November, Monica Hill. “We’re thrilled McDonald’s is supporting this important cause, getting both the bearded and the non-bearded involved beyond November simply by purchasing a McRib.”

For the first time since 2012, the McRib is back nationwide beginning Dec. 2.

