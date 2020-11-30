Library still providing fun to patrons even amidst in person closure

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Although temporarily closed to in person visits, during the holiday season, The Capital Area District Libraries is offering many different services and virtual events to still reach and serve their patrons.

-Many CADL branches are offering craft kits on request to take home to create a special holiday item. Kits include gingerbread, reindeer, ornament and even Grinch slime. Call your branch for details, or browse the kits available at cadl.org/events.

-Just in time for the holidays, CADL is handing out some magical gifts! From Nov. 30-Dec. 26, just check out, download or stream any holiday title, then email the title and your contact information to connect@cadl.org. Thirteen lucky CADL members will win great prizes like a Kindle Fire, a $50 Visa Gift Card and more! Find all the entry details at cadl.org/merry.

-At age 12, Kamryn Chasnis not only started a home baking business, she also appeared on Fox TV’s MasterChef Junior. Now 16, she continues to bake, teach classes and inspire creativity. In a demonstration that features the holiday book The Polar Express, Kamryn will bake some festive cupcakes and share plenty of decorating tips. This event is happening virtually via Microsoft Teams on Saturday December 5 at 2 p.m. For ages 8 & up; younger with supervision. Registration required at 517-367-6312, or visit cadl.org/events.

