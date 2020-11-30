Lansing police, MSP identify suspect in Holmes St shooting

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Monday the Lansing Police Department and the Michigan State Police Detective team announced they have identified a a 30 year old male from Lansing as the suspect in a shooting in the 300 block of south Holmes.

On Monday, Nov. 9 at 7:36 p.m., LPD was dispatched to the 300 block of S. Holmes to a shots fired call. Upon arrival, officers located a male victim with apparent gunshot wounds. LPD administered first aid until Lansing Fire Department personnel took over.

The victim, later identified as 39-year-old Marvin Jamie Cortez of Lansing, was transported to a local hospital where he passed away.

The Ingham County Prosecutor issued several formal criminal charges on the suspect:

Homicide – (Open Murder)

Weapons (Carrying Concealed)

Weapons (Firearms - Possession)

Weapons – (Felony Firearm)

Weapons – (Felony Firearm)

Currently the suspect is in custody on an unrelated matter at an outside jurisdiction.

The suspect is expected to be transported to the Lansing Police Department Detention facility. Once arraigned in 54-A District Court, the department will release the suspects name, booking photo, bond amount, and next scheduled court dates.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call the following:

Lansing Police Department 517- 483-4600

Lansing Police Sergeant Beth Frazier 517-483-4659

Michigan State Police Detective/Sergeant Johnston 517-483-6867

Crime Stoppers 517-483-7867

This is a developing story. WILX will provide additional updates as they become available.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.