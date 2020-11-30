Advertisement

Joey’s Pet Outfitters is Celebrating 15 Years

The Big Birthday Bash is Happening This Week
By Stephanie McCoy
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 5:48 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Joey’s Pet Outfitters has been in business since 2005 and they’re celebrating by having a big 15 Year Birthday Bash. It’s your chance to get your pet a new sweater, a new collar, or maybe a new dog treat. Plus, you can save some money, too and almost everything in the store will be on sale.

