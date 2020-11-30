Frontline worker scholarship helps man to be first in family to graduate college

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The pandemic has affected people in a variety of different ways.

However, Lansing Community College student and Amazon employee Eddie Gomez isn’t letting it get him down.

Gomez received the Frontline Worker Scholarship from Outlier.org in conjunction with the University of Pittsburgh.

Gomez was born in Brazil, but was adopted with his sister at 6 months old and moved to Saginaw, Michigan. His college graduation will be the first within his immediate family.

Due to his skin color and country of origin, Gomez was told he would never achieve his dream of becoming an engineer.

“I just want to complete it just so I can say ‘I did it and it doesn’t matter where you come from.’ You can always complete anything you want to,” said Gomez.

Gomez explains the scholarship is paying for his Calculus I class.

“Right now it’s covering one class, Calculus I. Eventually when I finish the class, I will be getting three credits from the University of Pittsburgh. So they partner up with Outlier.org to get this out to frontline workers,” he said.

With no college degree, Gomez worried he was making himself vulnerable to be laid off during the pandemic.

“A lot of people who do have higher educations, they didn’t lose their jobs. That thought is still in the back of my head like, ‘I can get laid off any day. Anybody can get laid off.’” he said. “Financially, it messes with you and mentally because you always think you have that income.”

Gomez’ message for those thinking about finishing their education is simple. Get it done.

“I would recommend anybody in this area to do it because it’s a good start to a new beginning for themselves. It doesn’t matter where you’re from, how old you are, or where you are in your life. You can always do something to change,” said Gomez.

