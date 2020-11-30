Former senator Tom Casperson passes away from cancer

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former Michigan Senator Tom Casperson has died from cancer. Casperson served as a republican member of the Michigan State Senate for 15 years, representing the 38th district in the Upper Peninsula.

Senate Minority Leader Jim Ananich released a statement about Casperson’s passing:

“This is terribly sad news and we’re devastated to hear of Tom’s passing. If you knew one thing about Tom it was how much he loved the U.P. and everyone who lived there He brought that passion for his community to the legislature every single day that he served.”

Michigan Republican Party Chairman Laura Cox also released a statement regarding the passing of Casperson.

“I am incredibly saddened to hear about the passing of my friend, Senator Tom Casperson, after his long battle with cancer,” said Cox “I had the distinct pleasure of serving with him in the legislature, and I was always inspired by his commitment to our shared values and to the people of Michigan. Tom Casperson will be remembered for his dedicated service to the Upper Peninsula, and he will stand as an example for future generations of public servants looking to better their communities. On behalf of all Michigan Republicans, I want to send our most heartfelt condolences to Senator Casperson’s family and friends.”

Casperson was 61-years-old.

