East Lansing special meetings to be held electronically this week

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The majority of the City of East Lansing’s in-person public meetings are currently either being canceled or converted to electronic meetings due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There are four special meetings and one special work session scheduled to take place electronically this week:

East Lansing Planning Commission Work Session Monday, Nov. 30 at 6 p.m.

East Lansing Downtown Management Board Tuesday, Dec. 1 at 2 p.m.

East Lansing City Council Tuesday, Dec. 1 at 7 p.m.

East Lansing Human Rights Commission Wednesday, Dec. 2 at 7 p.m.

East Lansing Building Authority Thursday, Dec. 3 at 3 p.m.

These meetings will be held electronically in order to comply with the Open Meetings Act, which requires the public be allowed to view and participate in these meetings, while still following MDHHS rules for keeping the public safe during the pandemic. The public meeting notices, which include details on how to view the meetings and participate in public comment during the meetings, and agendas may be added to the City’s Electronic Meetings webpage, www.cityofeastlansing.com/electronicmeetings, or amended up to 18 hours prior to the meeting. The webpage will continue to be updated as new, special meetings are scheduled and public meeting notices are finalized.

