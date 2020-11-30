Advertisement

Drive-through Reindeer Visits coming to Capital Area District Libraries

(sodapix sodapix | Getty Images/F1online RF)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 4:36 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - While some holiday traditions have had to be paused this year, at least one has found a way to go on in a safe way. Drive-through Visits with Reindeer is a free event coming to Capital Area District Libraries.

Families can drive through participating CADL library branches to see reindeer, and pick up treats to take home. Participating branches and times are listed below.

CADL Foster

200 North Foster, Lansing Wednesday, Dec. 2, 4:30 – 6 p.m.

Drive through the parking lot at Foster Community Center to see the reindeer, plus pick up a treat and craft bag to take home.

CADL Aurelius

1939 South Aurelius Road

Monday, Dec. 14, 5 – 6:30 p.m.

Drive through the library parking lot to see the reindeer. Before coming to the event, call 517-628-3743 or make a request in MyTime to pick up these items:

  • Holiday craft kit
  • Storytime kit
  • Commercially pre-packaged treats
  • Bag of five holiday-themed Grab & Go books
  • Bag of five pre-packaged books from the Friends used book sale (specify your genre preference, donation in exact change only)

