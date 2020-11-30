Doctors prepare for post-Thanksgiving COVID-19 testing surge

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Hospitals are expecting a post-Thanksgiving surge in people looking to be tested for COVID-19 now that most who have traveled are back home.

Despite recommendations from public health officials, millions of Americans traveled and gathered for the holiday. AAA Travel estimates at least 50 million traveled over the holiday weekend.

“Individuals because of the gatherings and because of the interactions if they were in airports or bus stations wherever have had an increased risk for exposure,” said Sparrow Lab Director Dr. James Richard. “Consequently there’s going to be people that are coming back home and saying, ‘Hmm. I think I’ve got a sore throat now today. I didn’t remember having it before I’ve got a cough, or my nose and I’m sneezing all the time.”

Richard says Sparrow Labs has anticipated this surge and are prepared to take on the increase.

“What we’ve done is we’ve made sure that our testing team, both in regards to the collection as well as the testing of the specimens is gearing up and ready for a significant increase in testing. I would say in excess of 2,500 a day is not too small to anticipate,” said Richard.

But outside of Sparrow’s system, the Michigan Department of Health Human Services (MDHHS) says this testing surge could affect turnaround time for results elsewhere. However, they have a plan to address it.

“As the number of COVID cases goes up, the amount of testing that we need in the state is going to go up, and then of course it does put a demand on on lack capacity and it could affect turnaround time. However, what we’ve really tried to build across the state is strong lab capacity, here in Michigan, as well as a network of other labs that we can use even outside of Michigan so that if one lab is is getting overwhelmed with tests, they’re always backups and other places that we can use,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, MDHHS Senior Public Health Physician.

If you plan to get tested, it’s important to remember coronavirus has an incubation period of two to 14 days. That’s how long it can take between when you’re exposed and when you develop symptoms or the virus can be detected by testing.

