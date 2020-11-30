Democrats push to make unemployment changes permanent

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There is a bipartisan agreement that 20 weeks of unemployment is not enough right now. The state temporarily extended it to 26 weeks earlier this year.

Now, Democrats are working to make that extension permanent.

“Michiganders frankly deserve better,” said Rep. Donna Lasinski, D - Washtenaw County.

“It’s time we take care of our residents here in Mid-Michigan,” said Rep. Terry Sabo, D - Muskegon.

Rep. Lasinski, who is the incoming Democratic leader, said the package of bills isn’t really an expansion, but more of a restoration.

“It’s simply a return to the common sense policy we had that would still put us in the ball park,” she said.

State law limits unemployment benefits to $326 a week for 20 weeks, which is well below the federal recommendation.

That was the standard in Michigan until Governor Rick Snyder signed a bill shortening it in 2012.

“That’s the difference between them being able to stay in their home while they are looking for work and losing their home,” said Rep. Lasinski.

“With COVID-19 cases surging, we need to make these improvements permanent,” said Rep. Sabo.

Rep. Sabo tried switching it back to 26 weeks last year, but his bills never got a hearing.

It was also before Michigan’s Unemployment Trust Fund was depleted by the pandemic.

“The bottom line is we need to come together, we need to work together to try and help our working families and our small businesses,” said Rep. Sabo.

The Republican-controlled legislature voted to extend unemployment benefits in October, but that extension runs out at the end of the year.

The extra unemployment benefits from the federal government have run out.

A bi-partisan group of U.S. Senators is working on getting a new relief bill passed.

Republican lawmakers didn’t respond to interview requests.

