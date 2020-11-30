Advertisement

Cyber Monday could be record-setting, analysts say

By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 9:03 AM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – It’s Cyber Monday again, and some retail analysts say it could be a record-setting day.

Online sales could hit at least $10.8 billion this year, according to Adobe Analytics.

Adobe said $1 out of every $4 is being spent online this year.

The COVID-19 pandemic is a factor, as many customers want to avoid crowds in brick-and-mortar businesses.

Online retailers have been attracting consumers with deals for the past few weeks.

Although unemployment is a concern, the National Retail Federation predicts holiday sales will rise to at least $755 billion.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a possible shooting at Rivershell apartments
UPDATE: Lansing police investigate shooting near Rivershell apartments
Police presence at Risdale.
UPDATE: Two teens hurt in shooting on Risdale
Ingham County Sheriff Scott Wrigglesworth says there are still two inmates with COVID-19 in the...
UPDATE: Dozens recover from COVID at Ingham County Jail
Lansing police, MSP identify suspect in Holmes St shooting
Police were called after one of the boys got neighbors’ attention by hanging out of the second...
Mother charged after police rescue 2 young boys locked in Ohio home

Latest News

Proposal made to extend unemployment benefits
Proposal to extend unemployment benefits
MSU set to play Duke
MSU set to play Duke
Some restaurants defy state order
Some restaurants defy state orders
Vehicles line up as a healthcare worker helps to check in as citizens is being tested at the...
Americans face new COVID-19 restrictions after Thanksgiving
Doctors prepare for post-Thanksgiving COVID-19 surge
Doctors prepare for post-Thanksgiving COVID-19 surge