Brock Fletcher Says Now Is A Great Time to Put Your House on the Market

The real estate market is still hot in the Lansing area
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 5:36 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Do you want to try and sell your house during the holidays but you’re afraid that it’s not a good time? Brock Fletcher from The Selling Team with Keller Williams Realty says that NOW is actually a very good time to put hour house on the market. Plus, Brock explains how the snow and cold weather can affect the housing market.

