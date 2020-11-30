Advertisement

Black Friday sales break record, Cyber Monday sales expected to be higher

$3.6 billion was spent on smartphones alone, curbside pickup up 52%.
Cyber Monday is negatively affecting some local businesses. (WJHG/WECP)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 6:46 AM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Cyber Monday is expected to be the largest online sales day in US history.

The expectation comes after Black Friday online sales hit a new record this year. Online sales of smartphones accounted for $3.6 billion, up 25.3%. Alternative deliveries also continued to grow, with in-store and curbside pickup up 52% from last year.

Adobe Analytics says shoppers spent an estimated $9 billion the day after Thanksgiving, up 22% from last year.

They estimate $12.7 billion will be spent online today.

