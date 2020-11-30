Black Friday sales break record, Cyber Monday sales expected to be higher
$3.6 billion was spent on smartphones alone, curbside pickup up 52%.
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 6:46 AM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Cyber Monday is expected to be the largest online sales day in US history.
The expectation comes after Black Friday online sales hit a new record this year. Online sales of smartphones accounted for $3.6 billion, up 25.3%. Alternative deliveries also continued to grow, with in-store and curbside pickup up 52% from last year.
Adobe Analytics says shoppers spent an estimated $9 billion the day after Thanksgiving, up 22% from last year.
They estimate $12.7 billion will be spent online today.
