Advertisement

Arizona holds hearing for Trump campaign, GOP on election integrity

The public hearing is with select members of state legislature to gather and examine any evidence of election irregularities and fraud in the state that flipped to blue.
President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the briefing room at the White House...
President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the briefing room at the White House in Washington, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)(Susan Walsh | AP)
By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 6:39 AM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WILX) - Arizona lawmakers and lawyers for President Trump will meet Monday to discuss the results of the election.

Arizona’s Secretary of State is expected to certify Biden’s victory in the state on Monday.

Both Trump’s lawyers and Arizona’s republican party have filed election lawsuits in the state’s biggest county. Neither have put forth any evidence of fraud. Four of the five challenges filed in Maricopa County Superior Court in Phoenix since Nov. 3 have been dismissed.

Earlier this month the Trump administration said it would also meet with the Michigan legislature. According to multiple Michigan republican officials that meeting is not happening.

The planned gathering drew scorn from some Democrats. The AZ House Dems Twitter account called the hearing a “unsanctioned unofficial circus sideshow” and said that it will have no bearing or impact on Biden’s victory in Arizona.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a possible shooting at Rivershell apartments
UPDATE: Lansing police investigate shooting near Rivershell apartments
Police presence at Risdale.
UPDATE: Two teens hurt in shooting on Risdale
Ingham County Sheriff Scott Wrigglesworth says there are still two inmates with COVID-19 in the...
UPDATE: Dozens recover from COVID at Ingham County Jail
Lansing police, MSP identify suspect in Holmes St shooting
Police were called after one of the boys got neighbors’ attention by hanging out of the second...
Mother charged after police rescue 2 young boys locked in Ohio home

Latest News

Proposal made to extend unemployment benefits
Proposal to extend unemployment benefits
MSU set to play Duke
MSU set to play Duke
Some restaurants defy state order
Some restaurants defy state orders
Doctors prepare for post-Thanksgiving COVID-19 surge
Doctors prepare for post-Thanksgiving COVID-19 surge
WILX Weather Evening 11/30/2020