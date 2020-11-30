Arizona holds hearing for Trump campaign, GOP on election integrity

(WILX) - Arizona lawmakers and lawyers for President Trump will meet Monday to discuss the results of the election.

Arizona’s Secretary of State is expected to certify Biden’s victory in the state on Monday.

Both Trump’s lawyers and Arizona’s republican party have filed election lawsuits in the state’s biggest county. Neither have put forth any evidence of fraud. Four of the five challenges filed in Maricopa County Superior Court in Phoenix since Nov. 3 have been dismissed.

Earlier this month the Trump administration said it would also meet with the Michigan legislature. According to multiple Michigan republican officials that meeting is not happening.

The planned gathering drew scorn from some Democrats. The AZ House Dems Twitter account called the hearing a “unsanctioned unofficial circus sideshow” and said that it will have no bearing or impact on Biden’s victory in Arizona.

I will be there. I am asking all patriots to come to the Hyatt Hotel downtown Phoenix at 9-10:30 am and show support for this hearing. #ArizonaHearing #stopthecoup @JennaEllisEsq @AZGOP https://t.co/eJ43GKsbo6 — Paul Gosar (@DrPaulGosar) November 28, 2020

