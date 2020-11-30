Advertisement

AG Nessel joins effort to urge Congress to pass extension for CARES Act Funding

(Office of the Michigan Attorney General)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 2:26 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has joined a bipartisan coalition of attorneys general representing 43 states, the District of Columbia and five U.S. territories urging Congress to extend the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economy (CARES) Act funding until the end of 2021.

The coalition sent a letter Monday to Congress urging members to extend the Dec. 30, 2020, deadline.

“The CARES Act has provided needed financial support to our communities during this particularly difficult period in our nation’s history, and given the current status of the pandemic, that assistance will be needed well into the new year,” Nessel said. “As our country continues to face the challenges presented by COVID-19, we must make every effort to work together toward recovery, and Congress has the opportunity to do exactly that by extending this deadline.”

With several pending measures, including bipartisan extension measures in both the House and Senate, the attorneys general urged Congress to pass one of these measures to give states and local communities additional time to utilize the COVID-relief resources.

COVID-19 has negatively impacted nearly every facet of American society. In anticipation of unprecedented costs and economic disruption stemming from the pandemic, Congress passed the CARES Act in March. The move provided more than $2 trillion in economic stimulus to state and local governments in an effort to combat the impacts of the pandemic.

