Advertisement

2020 was Lake Michigan’s deadliest year

(WLUC)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 3:21 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - To date in 2020, there have been 57 Lake Michigan drownings and 110 total Great Lakes drownings, making this the deadliest year for the lake since such statistics started being measured.

Several factors may have contributed to the high number of drownings, including Lake Michigan breaking the record for highest water level ever recorded, beating the previous high recorded in 1986 and tied in 2019. The high water levels closed some roads on the west side of the state for several months in a row, and caused residents to pile sandbags in order to protect their homes.

Another issue has been beach erosion, which caused some beachfront homes to fall into the lake.

The Army Corps of Engineers is currently showing that water levels may be higher in 2021, although that will depend on how much evaporation happens on the lake in the spring, and how much snow accumulates over the winter.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a possible shooting at Rivershell apartments
UPDATE: Lansing police investigate shooting near Rivershell apartments
Police presence at Risdale.
UPDATE: Two teens hurt in shooting on Risdale
Ingham County Sheriff Scott Wrigglesworth says there are still two inmates with COVID-19 in the...
UPDATE: Dozens recover from COVID at Ingham County Jail
Lansing police, MSP identify suspect in Holmes St shooting
Police were called after one of the boys got neighbors’ attention by hanging out of the second...
Mother charged after police rescue 2 young boys locked in Ohio home

Latest News

Proposal made to extend unemployment benefits
Proposal to extend unemployment benefits
MSU set to play Duke
MSU set to play Duke
Some restaurants defy state order
Some restaurants defy state orders
Doctors prepare for post-Thanksgiving COVID-19 surge
Doctors prepare for post-Thanksgiving COVID-19 surge
WILX Weather Evening 11/30/2020