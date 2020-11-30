2020 was Lake Michigan’s deadliest year

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - To date in 2020, there have been 57 Lake Michigan drownings and 110 total Great Lakes drownings, making this the deadliest year for the lake since such statistics started being measured.

Several factors may have contributed to the high number of drownings, including Lake Michigan breaking the record for highest water level ever recorded, beating the previous high recorded in 1986 and tied in 2019. The high water levels closed some roads on the west side of the state for several months in a row, and caused residents to pile sandbags in order to protect their homes.

Another issue has been beach erosion, which caused some beachfront homes to fall into the lake.

The Army Corps of Engineers is currently showing that water levels may be higher in 2021, although that will depend on how much evaporation happens on the lake in the spring, and how much snow accumulates over the winter.

