UPDATE: Dozens recover from COVID at Ingham County Jail

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Ingham County Sheriff Scott Wrigglesworth says there are still two inmates with COVID-19 in the jail after an outbreak affected 60 inmates two weeks ago.

The Sheriff says the two were positive when they were taken into custody. They’re currently isolating with minor or no symptoms.

The other inmates who tested positive were isolated for ten days. They now are either symptom-free or their symptoms have significantly improved.

“I am proud of the men and women of the Sheriff’s Office, the Jail Medical staff of the Ingham County Health Department and Facilities staff for all their work during this 2+ week period, which included cleaning, mass testing, isolating, and daily monitoring the health and safety of all inmates, especially those positive,” Sheriff Wrigglesworth wrote in a release.

The Sheriff’s Office says they did not need to send any inmates to the hospital.

Lansing Police Detention, the East Lansing Jail, and the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office helped with lodging new inmates during that time.

