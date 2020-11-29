UPDATE: Lansing police investigate shooting near Rivershell apartments
Published: Nov. 29, 2020 at 5:16 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police are on the scene of a shooting at the Rivershell apartments on Rivershell Lane.
Police responded to a call of multiple shots around 4:45 this evening at the Rivershell apartments in Lansing.
According to Lansing Police, they arrived on scene to find an adult female with a gunshot wound.
The woman was taken to the hospital for serious injuries and her condition is currently unknown.
No suspect has been confirmed at this time.
Police say a stray shot hit a gas line and residents were evacuated.
If you have any information on the suspect, call Lansing police.
