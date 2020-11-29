Advertisement

Mysterious monolith found in Utah desert has disappeared

By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2020 at 8:54 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
(CNN) – The mysterious metal sculpture that appeared in a desert canyon in Utah is now gone.

It’s unclear who removed it.

The monolith drew widespread interest since it was discovered Nov. 18 by officers from the Utah Department of Public Safety.

It also drew the attention of the state’s Bureau of Land Management, because installing it was illegal.

The bureau said it received reports of the monolith’s removal Friday.

Here is our official statement on the rumors surrounding the "#Monolith:" We have received credible reports that the...

Posted by Bureau of Land Management - Utah on Saturday, November 28, 2020

