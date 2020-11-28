Police: Man trapped beneath car that crashed into his home

Advertisement

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 5:30 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
WYOMING, Mich. (AP) - A man has been hurt after being trapped beneath a car that slammed into his western Michigan home.

Police in Wyoming, outside Grand Rapids, said the vehicle ran a stop sign about 1:30 a.m. Friday, crossed over the man’s yard and struck the front of his house.

The homeowner was laying in his bed at the time of the crash. A portion of the home’s wall had to be removed to allow rescue crews to reach the man. He was listed in serious condition at a hospital.

The car’s driver was injured and hospitalized. A passenger in the car was not hurt.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.

