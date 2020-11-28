Ouch Urgent Care strives to keep up with COVID-19 testing demand

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - One urgent care in Clinton County has opened new satellite locations throughout Mid-Michigan to help health care facilities throughout the area by offering COVID-19 rapid testing.

Ouch Urgent Care in Clinton County is offering COVID-19 rapid testing to help slow the spread of the virus.

They started offering the test back in September by testing 100 patients a day. Now, they test up to 1,000.

On Monday, they opened up a satellite location on Lake Lansing Road to reduce the amount of patients that go to St. Johns and the demand for COVID-19 tests in other locations throughout the community.

“Were hoping to be able to help alleviate the long lines that Sparrow’s experiencing and the other urgent cares in the area. And that’s why we chose the hours from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. ‘cause we’re not trying to compete with those other offices here in town but we’re rather trying to help fill that need,” said Ouch Urgent Care Physician Assistant Bryanna Weber.

When a patient arrives at the clinic, they get greeted by staff who give them a clipboard with instructions on how to complete a self-swab rapid test.

“The self-swab instructions actually come from the CDC who recommends that patients self-swab for the rapid test,” she said.

After finishing the paperwork and self-swab, you give everything back to the staff then they would follow up the next day with results.

“A provider will do a tele-med visit with you to discuss your results and then answer any questions...discuss if you need to isolate or quarantine,” she said.

Ouch Urgent Care staff is encouraging rapid COVID-19 tests over a nasal swab test in order to help slow the spread of the virus.

“The quicker that they test to be able to have a positive result, the quicker that they can isolate to help stop the spread of this virus,” she added.

They say they will plan to stay open as long as the community needs it.

Ouch Urgent Care has three locations offering rapid tests in St. Johns, Lansing and Carson City.

