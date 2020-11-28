Advertisement

Michigan State upsets No. 8 Northwestern

The Spartans scored 17 unanswered to start the game.
The Spartans host the Wildcats at Spartan Stadium
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 4:02 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP/WILX) - Matt Coghlin made a tiebreaking 48-yard field goal with 3:35 left, and Michigan State handed No. 11 Northwestern its first loss of the season with a 29-20 victory.

The Wildcats were coming off a 17-7 victory over Wisconsin that put them in contention for a spot in the College Football Playoff. That prospect was all but eliminated with the loss to the Spartans, but they remain in control of the Big Ten West.

The Spartans lost a 17-0 lead, but went back ahead by forcing three turnovers in the fourth quarter and making the most of two big kicks by Coghlin.

Connor Heyward ran for 96 yards, smashing the team’s average yards on the ground.

Scoring updates:

10:34 1Q - Michigan State 7, Northwestern 0: Rocky Lombardi hits Jalen Nailor for a 75-yard touchdown.

7:06 1Q - Michigan State 10, Northwestern 0: Matt Coghlin hits 22-yard field goal.

END 1Q - Michigan State 10, Northwestern 0

14:55 2Q - Michigan State 17, Northwestern 0: Rocky Lombardi 15 yard pass to Jayden Reed for a touchdown.

11:02 2Q - Michigan State 17, Northwestern 3: Charlie Kuhbander hits 42-yard field goal.

6:35 2Q - Michigan State 17, Northwestern 6: Charlie Kuhbander hits 32-yard field goal.

HALFTIME: Michigan State 17, Northwestern 6

10:39 3Q: Michigan State 17, Northwestern 13: QB Peyton Ramsey rushed 1 yard for the touchdown.

END 3Q: Michigan State 17, Northwestern 13

13:54 4Q: Northwestern 20, Michigan State 17: Cam Porter runs for the 3-yard touchdown.

10:11 4Q: Northwestern 20, Michigan State 20: Matt Coghlin hits 44-yard field goal.

3:55 4Q: Northwestern 20, Michigan State 23: Matt Coghlin hits 48-yard field goal.

FINAL: Michigan State 29, Northwestern 20: Michigan State scores on a fumble recovery in the end zone as time expires.

