Michigan tops 350,000 COVID-19 cases, reports 8,080 new cases and 103 new deaths

By Jake Vigna
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 3:18 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Coronavirus continues to spread at an alarming rate throughout the state of Michigan. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reports 8,080 new cases of coronavirus in Michigan and 103 new deaths as of Saturday, November 28.

70 of today’s deaths were identified during a Vital Records review by the MDHHS.

Michigan now tops 350,000 cases of coronavirus, with 350,021 cases. The state also topped 9,000 deaths, with 9,036 total deaths due to COVID-19.

Ingham County reports 8,675 cases and 107 deaths.

Jackson County reported 5,107 cases and 101 deaths.

Eaton County reported 2,903 cases and 37 deaths.

Clinton County reports 2,499 cases and 22 deaths.

Shiawassee County reported 1,855 cases and 41 deaths.

However, the recoveries number was also reported. As of Saturday, November 28, 165,269 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Michigan.

This number is updated weekly.

