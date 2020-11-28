Michigan State basketball defeats Eastern Michigan 83-67

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After months of uncertainty, Michigan State basketball was able to play again, kicking off its 2020 season against Eastern Michigan. This game was a chance to see old and new players take the floor again, all in a new environment.

“It’s definitely different because you know you’re just used to playing with fans. You know I believe we have the greatest fans in the country you know with the Izzone,” said senior guard Joshua Langford. “You definitely miss the fans, but you know at the same time, I’m a competitor man, so as long as I can be out there and can play the game, and I can put two shoes on and play, I’m good.”

Langford made his debut tonight, after missing the last two years due to a foot injury. He had 10 points tonight, two rebounds, and an assist. Junior guard Foster Loyer was another player to mention - he had a career high 20 points.

“Embracing your role, and just doing whatever you can to put yourself in a position to succeed,” said Loyer. “For me, you know it was a lot of work this summer just to bear down and get that confidence back shooting the ball and being the facilitator I know I can be.”

“This is who Foster is. you know he’s going to lead us, he’s going to do his job, and I’m just happy for him because you know it’s kind of difficult playing behind Cassius (Winston) because he’s such a great player,” said Langford. “One thing about Foster is that he stayed consistent, you know day in and day out.”

Redshirt junior forward Joey Hauser made his debut for the Spartans tonight after sitting out from transferring from Marquette. He’s been waiting to bring his talent to the team.

“Being versatile, I think it’s something I can really do. Being able to shoot the ball at my size and being able to take guys off the dribbles. It’s something I want to be really good at,” said Hauser. “You know I didn’t shoot as quite as many perimeter shots, but I got some shots down low. My teammates found me and did a great job finding me on some of those cuts.”

Hauser’s presence was known tonight, along with other team members like Aaron Henry who led the team with seven assists.

The Spartans take this win and move on to their next game this Saturday against Notre Dame at the Breslin Center at 8 p.m.

