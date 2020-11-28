Advertisement

Local businesses find success in Small Business Saturday

Shoppers browse the racks at Reflections Boutique on Small Business Saturday.
Shoppers browse the racks at Reflections Boutique on Small Business Saturday.
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 3:57 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Black Friday is over and Small Business Saturday is upon us.

Small Business Saturday is a national shopping day which falls on the Saturday following Thanksgiving. It’s a day many local businesses look forward to each year.

According to Cravings Gourmet Popcorn and Soda Pop Market’s owner it brings about people they normally don’t see.

“Small Business Saturday has always been a pretty busy day for us. We see a lot of people we don’t always see. It’s almost like people come out of the woodworks to support small business,” said Jordan.

Despite the hardships of the pandemic, Jordan explained there has been positives about these uncertain times.

“The pandemic has been interesting for a lot of reasons. We’ve had a lot of growth and there’s been a lot of silver linings attached to that,” he said. “It’s just been an interesting journey trying to figure out how we can strive to thrive and grow and continue to achieve our mission.”

Reflections Boutique owner Keisha Howe said Small Business Saturday is something her customers have been looking forward to.

“The customers have been very excited. I’ve gotten tons of positive feedback,” said Howe. “Everybody is just ready to get out and have a little bit of a social interaction. Of course, while wearing our cute masks.”

Howe said the community in Charlotte has been helping her business to thrive during the pandemic.

“My community is incredible and everybody usually comes together to show support,” she said.

