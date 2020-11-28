Lawmaker supports the $100 million stimulus package

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Support is coming from one state senator after Governor Gretchen Whitmer requested Michigan lawmakers to pass a state based stimulus package of $100 million.

The governor sent out the request on Wednesday; asking the legislature to pass a 100 million COVID-19 relief plan to give direct support to families and small businesses affected by the pandemic.

She is also asking to pass a permanent extension of unemployment benefits and to pass legislation to protect public health.

This would require masks to be worn in public and to help slow the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

Read Governor Whitmer’s full letter:

Letter from the Executive Office of the Governor. (WILX)

State senator Curtis Hertel Jr. says this would be great in order for the Michigan people to recover from the pandemic.

“Michigan again has rebounded faster than most economies, but we need to keep it that way and when we’re going right into Christmas knowing that if the federal government doesn’t act and they haven’t... that families will lose a significant portion of what they’re getting now on unemployment,’ said 23rd District State Senator Curtis Hertel. “Now we have businesses that have been closed since the start of the pandemic and because of the second wave aren’t going to open up anytime soon. We all have a responsibility to solve that problem.”

The legislature will be meeting on Tuesday.

WILX will let you know what happens.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.