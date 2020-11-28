Board of Canvassers speaks on state election system

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After a debated 2020 election, the Board of Canvassers are speaking out about Michigan’s election system.

Norman Shinkle on the Board of State Canvassers says most people are confused about what the certification is actually about.

“Everybody thinks this about the president. It’s not about the president. It’s about our election system. Can we trust it? Do people trust it?,” said Shinkle.

He says the system needs to change so that more people in the state can have trust in the system.

