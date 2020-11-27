Whitmer proclaims Friday as Post Office Day, thanks front-line postal workers

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Whitmer has proclaimed November 27, 2020, as Post Office Day to recognize the postal workers’ crucial work throughout the entire year and especially as they enter their busiest delivery season between Thanksgiving and the start of the New Year.

“This year, our postal workers have been on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic, doing crucial work by delivering Michiganders their prescription medication, election mail and ballots, and other necessities so that others may stay safe at home,” said Governor Whitmer. “On this day, we should all take a moment to thank our postal workers for their tireless work to ensure everyone has access to this essential public service. We owe it to them and other front-line workers to do our part to slow the spread of the virus.”

In her proclamation, Gov. Whitmer emphasized the importance of staying safe as the COVID-19 continues to rise.

“Each of us has a role to play by masking up, practicing safe physical distancing, and washing our hands,” said Whitmer. “These steps are what the public health experts say we need to take to avoid overwhelmed hospitals and death counts like we saw in the spring.”

The United States Postal Service (USPS) was developed on July 26, 1775 at the Second Continental Congress. It was then that Benjamin Franklin was named as the first postmaster general at the “United States Post Office.” During his tenure as postmaster general from 1775-1776, Franklin received a salary of $1,000 plus $340 for a secretary and comptroller. He was responsible for all Post Offices of the time – from Massachusetts to Georgia – and had authority to hire as many postmasters as he deemed necessary.

The USPS remains the only delivery service publicly accessible to all Americans, regardless of zip code. The Postal Reorganization Act of 1970 declared the post office as a basic and fundamental service provided to the people by the government.

