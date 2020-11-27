Advertisement

Trump administration removes defense experts

It is not clear why the Trump administration waited until its final months to purge the influential group of outside experts that advise top Pentagon leaders.
(WILX) - Several high-profile members of the Defense Policy Board have been removed by President Donald Trump’s administration, according to three defense officials. The Defense Policy Board is an outside advisory group of former high-profile national security officials.

The members removed former Secretaries of State Madeleine Albright and Henry Kissinger, former House Majority Leader Eric Cantor, former chief operating officer at the Pentagon Rudy de Leon... to name a few.

“As part of long-considered changes, we can confirm that several members of the Department’s Defense Policy Board have been removed,” one of the three officials said. “We are extremely grateful for their dedicated service, commitment, and contributions to our national security. Future announcements for new members of the board will be made soon,” the third official said.

A defense official says their replacements will be named soon.

