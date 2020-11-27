Stores prepare for Black Friday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Just a couple of hours ahead of the busiest shopping day of the year, Black Friday shoppers should expect things to be a little bit different.

Meijer opens Friday morning but has been offering Black Friday deals all week in hopes of a more socially distanced shopping experience.

Meijer President and CEO said this in a statement:

”This holiday season will be different for many customers so we are pleased to make adjustments.”

Along with the enhanced store cleaning procedures, the supermarket company is offering delivery services and free pickup to orders over $50.

Meijer has also extended Black Friday deals all week to give shoppers more time to shop instead of keeping it all on one day.

Even big technology stores like Best Buy have enhanced their safety measures to help contain the spread of COVID-19.

They are limiting the numbers of customers inside the stores; offering curbside pickup and giving customers more options to shop online to help shoppers avoid lines and large groups in stores.

But that isn’t stopping some shoppers from continuing their Black Friday traditions.

“When we have a chance to do it, we do it. We’ve always done it before,” said shopper Sue Kay.

Those working Black Friday are hoping for business.

“We’re hoping it’s going to be really busy. We have 35% off for Black Friday that we’ve been running every Friday this month to kind of alleviate the lines so there’s not as many people in the store,” said Pandora store manager Andrea Lukwinski.

Additionally, for Black Friday, the Michigan Economic Development Corporation is encouraging shopping, eating, and traveling locally.

To find more details about stores and their COVID-19 safety protocols, call ahead or check their website.

