St. Johns interactive map shows homes decorated for contest

ST JOHNS, Mich. (WILX) - The 2020 St. Johns Light Festival and Santa Parade is cancelled, but the decorating contest is still on.

Homes that join the interactive map this year can ensure everyone knows to drive and take in the sights and lights. To enter your home, visit SJLightfest.com.

Contestants must be registered by Dec. 18. Once registered, the home address will added to the interactive map.

Voting ballots will be created with a list and a map of registered houses. Voting will be submitted via drop box at New Look Computer and Data or at Custom Embroidery Plus.

The top 3 winners will receive gift baskets put together from local business donors. There will also be a contest for best decorated business which will receive an award and gift basket.

In October, it was announced that due to COVID related restrictions and the inability to social distance, the St. Johns Light Festival and Santa Parade this year was cancelled.

For more information, visit the St. Johns Festival of Lights and Santa Parade Facebook page or call New Look Computer and Data at (989) 224-9000.

