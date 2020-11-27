Advertisement

St. Johns interactive map shows homes decorated for contest

Voting for the best display will run from Dec. 19 to 26.
The St. Johns holiday decorating contest is still on, with prizes to the top three homes and...
The St. Johns holiday decorating contest is still on, with prizes to the top three homes and top three businesses.(St. Johns Festival of Lights and Santa Parade Facebook)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 12:43 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST JOHNS, Mich. (WILX) - The 2020 St. Johns Light Festival and Santa Parade is cancelled, but the decorating contest is still on.

Homes that join the interactive map this year can ensure everyone knows to drive and take in the sights and lights. To enter your home, visit SJLightfest.com.

Contestants must be registered by Dec. 18. Once registered, the home address will added to the interactive map.

Voting ballots will be created with a list and a map of registered houses. Voting will be submitted via drop box at New Look Computer and Data or at Custom Embroidery Plus.

The top 3 winners will receive gift baskets put together from local business donors. There will also be a contest for best decorated business which will receive an award and gift basket.

In October, it was announced that due to COVID related restrictions and the inability to social distance, the St. Johns Light Festival and Santa Parade this year was cancelled.

For more information, visit the St. Johns Festival of Lights and Santa Parade Facebook page or call New Look Computer and Data at (989) 224-9000.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Whitmer asks Michigan legislature to pass $100M stimulus package
Lawmaker supports the $100 million stimulus package
Police presence at Risdale.
Possible shooting on Risdale
Possible crash outside of Jackson Field area.
Car crash at Lugnuts Stadium
Arabella Kaiser is pictured here.
Local mother needs to raise thousands of dollars for a service dog

Latest News

A man has been hurt after being trapped beneath a car that slammed into his western Michigan...
Police: Man trapped beneath car that crashed into his home
One urgent care in Clinton County has opened new satellite locations throughout Mid-Michigan to...
New rapid COVID testing location
Board of Canvassers speaks on state election system
Ouch Urgent Care strives to keep up with COVID-19 testing demand
Police presence at Risdale.
Possible shooting on Risdale